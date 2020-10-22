Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protest planned over police shooting of Black couple in Illinois

The protesters will be demanding answers about why a police officer shot 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and his girlfriend Tafarra Williams during a traffic stop late on Tuesday night. Clyde McLemore said he was expecting a few hundred people to gather at the site of the shooting around 12:00 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) and march to the police station in Waukegan, a city in Lake County about 45 miles (72 km) north of Chicago.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Protest planned over police shooting of Black couple in Illinois

Protesters planned to gather on Thursday in Waukegan, Illinois, to bring attention to a police shooting that killed a Black man and wounded his girlfriend, a local Black Lives Matter organizer said. The protesters will be demanding answers about why a police officer shot 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and his girlfriend Tafarra Williams during a traffic stop late on Tuesday night.

Clyde McLemore said he was expecting a few hundred people to gather at the site of the shooting around 12:00 p.m. CDT (1700 GMT) and march to the police station in Waukegan, a city in Lake County about 45 miles (72 km) north of Chicago. "We are looking at least two to three hundred," McLemore, founder of the Lake County chapter of Black Lives Matter, told Reuters. "We have people coming from everywhere."

According to a Waukegan Police Department statement, a white male officer approached a car occupied by two people just before midnight on Tuesday and the car fled. When a second officer approached the vehicle moments later, the car went into reverse, according to the statement, which identifies the second officer as a Hispanic male.

No firearm was found in the vehicle, the statement says. "Officer #2 fired his semi-automatic pistol, in fear for his safety," the statement says, identifying the driver as a Black female in her 20s and the passenger as a Black male in his teens. "The driver and passenger were both struck by gunfire."

McLemore confirmed their names. The Waukegan Police Department said it has asked the Illinois State Police to investigate the shooting. The state police declined to comment.

McLemore said he wants the police officers involved to be prosecuted and called on the Department of Justice to step in and investigate the shooting, rather than the state police. "We are tired of the police investigating the police."

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Pandey, Shankar propel SRH to easy eight-wicket win over RR

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar played unbeaten knocks of 83 and 52 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. With th...

Lankan fishing boat with six crew held in Indian waters: Coast Guard

Six Sri Lankan fishermen weredetained by the Coast Guard while fishing in Indianterritorial waters, the maritime agency said on ThursdayIt has also impounded the fishing boat, the Coast Guardsaid, adding the crew were being brought to Karai...

History-sheeter killed by friend

A history-sheeter was allegedly stoned to death by his friend in Nagpur city on Thursday, police said. The accused, Rakesh Patel, was arrested within hours of the incident, he said.The deceased was identified as Shailesh Deshbhratar. He was...

Polish LGBT activists see hope in pope's support for same-sex civil union

Polish LGBT activists and opposition politicians said they were hopeful that there would be a new opening to discuss gay rights in Poland after Pope Francis said same-sex couples should be protected by civil union laws. LGBT rights have bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020