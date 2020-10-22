Noida Authority slaps penalties worth Rs 4.08 lakh on polluters

The Noida Authority on Thursday said it has slapped penalties worth Rs 4.08 lakh on private contractors and other entities here that were found violating guidelines and rules to combat air pollution. Private contractors Chennai MSW and Waste Management Corporation, both engaged with waste collection, were slapped penalties worth Rs 1 lakh each for rule violation, while two bulk waste generating entities were levied a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh for not installing waste processing units on their compounds, the Authority said.

The continued action against polluters has come in the wake of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) coming into force amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, even as the air quality in Noida remained in the "very poor" category on Thursday. "Varying amount of penalties were imposed on other offenders, including those keeping construction material in open. Altogether, penalties worth Rs 4.08 lakh were imposed on Thursday over violation of guidelines of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the GRAP," it said in a statement.

The Authority said 250 tonnes of construction and demolition waste was picked up from various locations in Noida on Thursday and sent to the processing plant in Sector 80. Road stretches measuring 110 kilometres were sprinkled with water, while another 243 kilometres on 67 routes were cleaned mechanically, it said.

Footpaths and streets measuring 55 kilometres were cleaned during the night using water treated by sewage treatment plants, it stated. The Noida Authority had slapped fines worth Rs 2.20 lakh on Wednesday, Rs 4.14 lakh on Tuesday, Rs 5.65 lakh on Monday, Rs 3.37 lakh on Sunday and Rs 11.15 lakh on Saturday on various private contractors and entities for violating pollution guidelines and rules here.