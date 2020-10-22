Left Menu
History-sheeter killed by friend

A history-sheeter was allegedly stoned to death by his friend in Nagpur city on Thursday, police said. He was an accused in murder and burglary cases," an official said. "He and Patel were friends and they used to do painting work together.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A history-sheeter was allegedly stoned to death by his friend in Nagpur city on Thursday, police said. The accused, Rakesh Patel, was arrested within hours of the incident, he said.

"The deceased was identified as Shailesh Deshbhratar. He was an accused in murder and burglary cases," an official said.

"He and Patel were friends and they used to do painting work together. However, they had been arguing over some issue since the last few days," he said. On Thursday, after consuming liquour, they got into an argument, following which Patel hit Shailesh with a stone, in which he died, police said.

A case of murder has been registered against Patel, he said.

