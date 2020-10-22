Grenade attack on police vehicle in J-K's Poonch
A grenade was hurled at a police vehicle in the Kalai bridge area in Poonch district on Thursday, the official.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:48 IST
According to the Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral, the grenade did not explode.
Moreover, security has been tightened in the area after the grenade attack. (ANI)