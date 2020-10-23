Left Menu
Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report, which cited a coalition spokesman.

Yemen has been locked in conflict since 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital, and then much of the country's north. Fighting escalated in March 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition intervened to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

