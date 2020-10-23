Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kochi court dismisses prosecution's plea to stop trial in actor attack case

A trial court in Kochi on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the prosecution in the actor attack case seeking to stop the proceedings to provide it an opportunity to approach the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-10-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 16:28 IST
Kochi court dismisses prosecution's plea to stop trial in actor attack case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A trial court in Kochi on Friday dismissed a plea filed by the prosecution in the actor attack case seeking to stop the proceedings to provide it an opportunity to approach the Kerala High Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court. The prosecution had last week filed a plea in the trial court seeking to stop proceedings of the trial providing an opportunity to the prosecution to approach the High Court to transfer the trial of the case to any other court claiming the court is "highly biased".

"Court had made certain remarks and allegations against Prosecution and against the Special Public Prosecutor. When the Prosecutor tried to ascertain, this court again made derogatory remarks and comments against the Special Public Prosecutor," said that plea filed by Special Public Prosecutor A Suresan. The petition had further said that the conduct of this court is highly biased, which is detrimental to the judicial system and to the entire prosecution.

"The prosecution believes that justice will be denied to the victim if this case is tried before this court. The prosecution honestly believes that the prosecution, as well as the victim, will not get fair trial and justice from this court," the plea had said. The prosecution had submitted that it will be put to great hardship and irreparable injury if the petition is not allowed.

An actor, who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car by a group of men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017. She later escaped. Malayalam actor Dileep is an accused in the case. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tech Mahindra Q2 profit falls 5% to Rs 1,065 cr

Tech Mahindra on Friday posted around 5 per cent fall in consolidated profit at Rs 1,064.6 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal year. The company had a profit of Rs 1,123.9 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a sta...

Mastercard Partners with Atlantis to Expand Digital First Program in India

Gurgaon Haryana India, Oct 23 ANINewsVoir Addressing the growing demand for digital payment solutions for everything, from buying coffee to ordering groceries, Mastercard today in partnership with Atlantis announced the expansion of the Dig...

Forms and Gears and Sandvik to Offer Turnkey and Digitisation Solutions

The partnership offers cutting edge Turnkey and Digitisation solutions to clients in South Asia, South East Asia and Oceana Swedish conglomerate Sandvik Coromant has partnered with one of Asias oldest, largest and best known fixture buildin...

Moonshot Conversation Invites another Global Guest - Andrew Newman

Moonshot Conversations, led by the Founders of Korroboree, Lina Ashar and Agnelorajesh Athaide, is quickly becoming the most talked about and the most favourite Facebook Live for parents across India. With just 18 episodes, Moonshot Conver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020