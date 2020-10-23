Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish police: 15 detained after abortion ban protest

Poland's police said Friday they detained 15 people during protests in Warsaw against a court ruling that toughened the nation's strict abortion law and banned abortion of fetuses with congenital defects. Hundreds of people protested Thursday night in front of the ruling right-wing party offices and the home of its leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in defiance of a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 23-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 17:15 IST
Polish police: 15 detained after abortion ban protest

Poland's police said Friday they detained 15 people during protests in Warsaw against a court ruling that toughened the nation's strict abortion law and banned abortion of fetuses with congenital defects. Hundreds of people protested Thursday night in front of the ruling right-wing party offices and the home of its leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, in defiance of a pandemic-related ban on public gatherings. Police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Warsaw police spokesman Sylwester Marczak said Friday that 14 people remain in detention and 35 have been fined for having broken the ban. They were protesting the ruling by the government-controlled Constitutional Court Thursday that declared abortion of defective fetuses unconstitutional, thus shutting a major loophole in the 1993 abortion law that was a hard-won compromise.

Health Ministry figures for 2019 show that most of the 1,110 legal abortions performed last year were due to fetal genetic defects like Down syndrome, or to physical defects. Activists are planning more protests in a number of cities Friday and Saturday.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Biden win would lift Mexico-U.S. ties but energy is 'canary in the mine'

A Joe Biden presidency would lower border tensions and raise pressure on Mexico to respect U.S. business interests as the two neighbors implement a trade deal designed to claw back jobs from China, officials and industry sources say.Biden o...

Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite objections

Handwritten speech notes by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler were sold at auction in Munich on Friday despite concerns from Jewish groups that they could encourage neo-Nazis. The Hermann Historica auction house defended the sale of the manuscript...

USIBC announces additions to global board of directors

India-centric American business representative group USIBC on Friday announced new additions to its global board of directors. Effective immediately, Dan Rosenthal, Managing Principal of Albright Stonebridge Group ASG Vivek Lall, Chief Exec...

Parliament sessions, other events to continue uninterrupted in existing buildings during construction period: LS Secretariat.

Parliament sessions, other events to continue uninterrupted in existing buildings during construction period LS Secretariat....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020