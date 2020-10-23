Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 cattle smugglers arrested after encounter with police in UP

One of them was injured in the firing, they said. Police received information that two persons were preparing for cow slaughter in a garden near Barmadpur crossing in Gulaothi. The police team retaliated and one of the accused, who was identified as Armaan, was injured in the firing, they said. Armaan is a resident of Peer Khan locality of Gulaothi.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:54 IST
5 cattle smugglers arrested after encounter with police in UP

Five alleged cattle smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police here and 17 animals rescued, officials said on Friday. The police reached the spot when the accused were preparing to slaughter a cow late on Thursday night. One of them was injured in the firing, they said.

Police received information that two persons were preparing for cow slaughter in a garden near Barmadpur crossing in Gulaothi. After a police team reached the spot, the accused opened fire on it, the police officials said. The police team retaliated and one of the accused, who was identified as Armaan, was injured in the firing, they said.

Armaan is a resident of Peer Khan locality of Gulaothi. He has eight cases registered against him at various police stations in Hapur and Bulandshahr districts. A reward of Rs 25,000 had also been announced for his arrest, the police said. The other accused have been identified as Abu Talha, a resident of Hapur, Talib, Sadab and Shavez, all hailing from Shamli district, they said.

Seventeen cattle heads were also rescued from a canter during the operation. They were being transported from Aligarh to Rampur. Illegal arms and equipment for slaughtering cows were also recovered from the accused, they said..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. faces half a million COVID-19 deaths by February, study finds

More than a half million people in the United States could die from COVID-19 by the end of February next year, but around 130,000 of those lives could be saved if everybody were to wear masks, according to estimates from a modelling study. ...

Pak to remain in 'grey' list of FATF till Feb 2021

Pakistan will remain in FATFs grey list till February 2021 as it has failed to fulfil six key obligations of the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog that include failure to take action against two of Indias most wanted ...

Maha govt announces Rs 10,000-cr flood aid; BJP unimpressed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a Rs 10,000-crore assistance to provide relief to flood-hit people, including farmers, and restore basic amenities in affected areas. Speaking to reporters here after holding a...

Three arrested for card cloning scam in Gujarat

A hotel receptionist and two others have been arrested for allegedly cloning customers debit and credit cards using skimmer machines and using them to withdraw money in Gujarats Ahmedabad city, an official said on Friday. The Ahmedabad Cybe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020