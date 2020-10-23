Parties standing against NDA opposing decisions for growth of country: PM Modi

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong attack on RJD and its allies in Bihar and said that the parties against ruling NDA are opposing decisions taken in the interest of the country including abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the law against instant triple talaq.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. . Image Credit: ANI

Addressing an election rally in Bhagalpur, he said the state was moving ahead with determination towards self-reliance and if parties in opposition get a chance to come back to power, the progress of the state will be slowed down. He said every vote should be cast for NDA parties in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The vote in Bihar is clearly in favour of alliance of BJP, JD-U, HAM and VIP led by Nitishji. Wherever I went, the mood that I am seeing, the people of the state have taken a pledge to make Nitishji Chief Minister again," he said. "Those standing against NDA today, they are opposing every decision in the interest of the country. They are against the decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, against decision on law against triple talaq to give rights to Muslim women," he added.

PM Modi said parties opposed to NDA were "against the growth of the country". The Prime Minister accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers and said it is the NDA government which implemented the recommendation to give MSP to farmers at one-and-a-half times the input cost.

"It is the NDA government that has laid great emphasis on both government procurement centres and government procurement," he said. The Prime Minister also took swipe at Lalu Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister and said Bihar was pushed into "a quagmire of chaos and disorder".

"Today, at the root of many problems of Bihar is the chaos and misrule of the nineties. But now you are seeing a new Bihar being built. The need for lanterns in Bihar is over now." He said that Bihar is the place where seeds of democracy were sown. "Can development and democratic values prosper in jungle raj. Bihar is entitled to corruption-free governance. Who will ensure this? Those who are steeped in corruption or those who have fighting such people," he said.

PM Modi also appealed to go local during this festive season to support artisans and move towards Atmanirbhar Bihar. "It is the season of festivals so whatever shopping you do buy more and more local. Support Bhagalpur silk sarees, Manjusha paintings and other products. Buy clay handicrafts, utensils made of other crafts, lamps, toys."

Prime Minister Modi addressed three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar today. He is scheduled to address 12 rallies during campaign for assembly polls. (ANI)

