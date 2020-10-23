Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two held for duping people in foreign travel scam

Two persons have been arrested in Amravati district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating 41 persons of Rs 40,000 each on the pretext of arranging trips for them to Thailand, police said on Friday.

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:10 IST
Maha: Two held for duping people in foreign travel scam

Two persons have been arrested in Amravati district of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating 41 persons of Rs 40,000 each on the pretext of arranging trips for them to Thailand, police said on Friday. Dr Nandkishor Arun Patil (30) and his brother Vinod were nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly taking money from the victims for arranging a trip to Thailand in June 2019 and not refunding the money after cancelling the tour, sub-inspector Rajesh Jaware of Anjangaon police said.

The duo had floated attractive advertisements of trips to Thailand through Manav Sewa Vikas Foundation and 41 persons had responded to the ad and shelled out Rs 40,000 each for the trip, which was scheduled for June 16, 2019, he said. When the victims reached the airport in Mumbai, the accused were nowhere to be seen and they also did not return, calls, the official said, adding that the duo later messaged saying their money will be refunded in eight days.

However, when the victims did not get a refund after more than a year, a complaint was lodged on October 21 and the duo was apprehended for cheating..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jacqueline Fernandez goes topless in gratitude post as she hits 46 million followers on Instagram

Sharing three stunning pictures of herself, Bollywoods smile queen Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday thanked her fans as the number of her Instagram followers hit the 46 million mark. The Kick actor took to the photo-sharing platform and share...

Punjab CM okays industrial development in agricultural, mixed-use land

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday took a slew of decisions to further boost industrial development and investment in the state, including allowing industry in agricultural and mixed-use areas, subject to certain conditions. Be...

Corruption in recruitment: UP CM orders FIR against computer agency, six others

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered to lodge an FIR against a computer agency and six others for alleged corruption during appointments to the Cooperative Department in the previous SP regime, officials said here on Fri...

BJP candidate elected unopposed in Manipur bypoll

BJP candidate Ginsuanhau was on Friday elected unopposed in the by-election at the Singhat assembly constituency in Manipurs Churachandpur district, officials said. He was declared unopposed after Independent nominee Chinlunthang withdrew h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020