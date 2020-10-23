Left Menu
Palestinians say Sudan-Israel normalisation agreement "new stab in the back" for them

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:03 IST
Palestinians say Sudan-Israel normalisation agreement "new stab in the back" for them
A senior Palestinian Liberation Organization official described Sudan's decision to take steps to normalise relations with Israel as a "new stab in the back" for the Palestinians.

"Sudan's joining others who normalised ties with the state of the Israeli occupation represents a new stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a betrayal of the just Palestinian cause," said Wasel Abu Youssef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Speaking in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank Abu Youssef, a member of the PLO's Executive Committee, said the African state's decision to follow Gulf Arab states the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain "will not shake the Palestinians' faith in their cause and in continuing their struggle."

In Gaza, Fawzi Barhoum, a spokesman of the Islamist group Hamas, a traditional ally of Sudan, told Reuters Sudan's move was a step in the "wrong direction."

