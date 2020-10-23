Left Menu
Rape-murder of 6-yr-old: Punjab CM for proper probe; women panel chief seeks death for accused

The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, police had said. Accompanied by Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, Manisha Gulati told reporters that the state government and the commission will ensure best possible help to the girl’s family members.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:22 IST
Representative Image

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hoshiarpur district. The chief minister also asked the director general of police (DGP) to present the challan in the court at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women Commission Manisha Gulati, who met the bereaved family Friday evening, sought death sentence for the culprits. In another development, some unidentified people assaulted the two arrested accused outside a Community Health Centre in Tanda, where they were taken by police for a medical check-up.

Police took the accused inside the CHC building and saved them. The girl was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire. Her half-burnt body was found at a house in a Tanda village on Wednesday.

"Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6 year old in Hoshiarpur," the chief minister said in a tweet on Friday. Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder, rape and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police had said on Thursday.

The Victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer, who was living in the same village as the accused. "Though police have arrested the accused, have directed the DGP to ensure proper investigation and that the challan is presented (in the court) speedily. Call for a fast trial and exemplary punishment to the guilty by the court," the chief minister said earlier in the day.

The girl's father alleged that Gurpreet took the girl to his house where he raped her. Gurpreet And Surjit allegedly killed her and burnt her body. The half-burnt body of the girl was found from their house, police had said.

Accompanied by Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal, Manisha Gulati told reporters that the state government and the commission will ensure best possible help to the girl's family members. She said the commission will request the court to put the case on fast track. She said the accused should get exemplary punishment, which could serve as a deterrent for others.

"Capital punishment should be awarded in such cases," she said. Giving a clarion call to take awareness against such heinous crimes at the grassroots level, Manisha Gulati exhorted people to come forward against such menaces. She said unified efforts against such crimes were the call of the day, which could only be possible with the support of the public.

Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh Mahal said police will soon file a challan in the court against the perpetrators of the horrific crime.

