UAE welcomes Sudan's decision to start relations with Israel -WAM

UAE welcomes Sudan's decision to start relations with Israel -WAMReuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-10-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 03:56 IST
The United Arab Emirates welcomed Sudan's decision to start relations with Israel, state news agency WAM reported early on Saturday citing a foreign ministry statement.
The ministry added that Sudan's decision is "an important step to boost security and prosperity in the region... (and) would expand the scope of economic, commercial, scientific and diplomatic cooperation."