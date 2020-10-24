Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: DRG jawan killed, another hurt in face-off with Naxals

The skirmish took place around 10 am near Tadur village under Orchha police station limits, where a team from the DRG was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said. A group of ultras ambushed the patrolling team when it was on its way back after the operation, which led to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said.

PTI | Naraynpur | Updated: 24-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 14:48 IST
C'garh: DRG jawan killed, another hurt in face-off with Naxals

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was killed and another injured in a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, police said. The skirmish took place around 10 am near Tadur village under Orchha police station limits, where a team from the DRG was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Narayanpur superintendent of police Mohit Garg said.

A group of ultras ambushed the patrolling team when it was on its way back after the operation, which led to the gun-battle between the two sides, he said. As the security personnel started zeroing on them, the ultras escaped from the scene, he said.

"DRG personnel Santu Vadde was killed in the gunfight, while constable Bajju Ram Kachlam sustained minor injuries," Garg said. The deceased jawan and the injured personnel were evacuated to Narayanpur and shifted to a hospital there, he said.

"Blood stains at the spot indicate that some Naxals were also injured in the face-off," the SP said, adding that search operation was still underway in the area..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC seeks list of pending cases against ex, sitting MPs, MLAs

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here has directed its registry to furnish a list of pending criminal cases against former and sitting MPs and MLAs in the state within two weeks. A division bench of acting Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justic...

4 scientists selected for Distinguished Alumnus Award of IISC

Dr Rajalakshmi Menon, a scientist, who contributed towards the indigenous Airborne Early Warning and Control system, inducted into the Indian Air Force, is among the four outstanding scientists and engineers selected for the Distinguished A...

RJD manifesto for Bihar polls;10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver

Rashtriya Janata Dal, which heads the opposition Grand Alliance coalition in the Bihar elections, released poll manifesto Saturday reiterating its promise of 10 lakh jobs and loan waiver for the farmers. The manifesto was released by Tejash...

Motor racing-Albon needs to secure his Red Bull seat, says Horner

Red Bull will look outside their current pool of contracted drivers if they decide to replace Alexander Albon as Max Verstappens team mate for 2021, according to principal Christian Horner.Speaking at the Portuguese Grand Prix, Horner made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020