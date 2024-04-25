Left Menu

Tripura: BSF jawan dies in 'accidental' shooting from his own gun

In a tragic turn of events, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Raksanrgas Keshav lost his life in an accidental shooting incident involving his own firearm.

ANI | Updated: 25-04-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, Raksanrgas Keshav lost his life in an accidental shooting incident involving his own firearm. The incident occurred late Wednesday night near Kanchanpur in the Unakoti District of Tripura, where the jawan was deployed for election duty in the East Tripura constituency. The jawan, whose identity has not been disclosed pending notification of family, was travelling with his battalion by bus to a designated area in Kanchanpur when the unfortunate incident took place. It is reported that the firearm was accidentally discharged, leading to fatal injuries.

Dr. Tanuj Das, the duty doctor, confirmed that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the precise cause of death. Following the autopsy, arrangements will be made to transport the deceased soldier's body back to his family. The local community and fellow soldiers are reportedly in mourning, shaken by the sudden and heartbreaking loss of the jawan. This incident has cast a sombre shadow over the election-related duties in the region, highlighting the dangers that security forces face even in non-combat situations.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the specifics of the incident to prevent such tragedies in the future and to ensure the safety of personnel engaged in critical duties. Dr Tanuj Das, Medical Officer, Kanchanpur Subdivisional Hospital said, "By his service Revolver, a bullet was shot while travelling as the safety lock suddenly got unlocked. The body was brought to the hospital after his death by his colleagues and all formalities were done. For further action; the dead body is sent for a post-mortem examination." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

