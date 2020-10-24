Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 held for duping banks of Rs 20 cr by availing loans by mortgaging same property multiple times

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Dr O P Mishra said during the investigation, it emerged that all the accused prepared forged chain of property papers, on the basis of which, they succeeded in getting the property registered fraudulently before the Registrar Office either in their name or in the name of other persons. "On the basis of these forged documents, they availed loans multiple times on same property from many banks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 16:50 IST
4 held for duping banks of Rs 20 cr by availing loans by mortgaging same property multiple times

Four members of a family have been arrested for allegedly duping several banks of over Rs 20 crores by forging documents and fraudulently availing loans by mortgaging same properties multiple times, police said on Saturday. In one such case, the accused fraudulently availed loan on a property which was already acquired by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, they said.

Ashwani Arora and Vijay Arora along with their wives, who were absconding for nearly four years, were arrested from different places in Ghaziabad and Delhi after the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police conducted simultaneous raids in connection with a 2016 case of bank fraud, they said. The matter came to light after a complaint was received in 2016 from Zonal Manager of Punjab and Sind Bank, in west Delhi's Nariana, police said.

In the complaint, the bank alleged that M/s Riya Enterprises availed ODP (Overdraft against Property) limit of up to 70 lakhs. This limit was released against the equitable mortgage of a property on GT Road, Shahdara, which was in the name of Ashwani Kumar who was also the guarantor in this loan. These limits were granted by Punjab and Sind Bank in Karol Bagh. Similarly, over the years since 2011, the accused availed ODP amounting to several lakhs from the complainant bank on behalf of their created firms by mortgaging properties, police said. The bank also alleged that the properties were already mortgaged with other banks, a senior police officer said. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and investigation was taken up, he said. Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Dr O P Mishra said during the investigation, it emerged that all the accused prepared forged chain of property papers, on the basis of which, they succeeded in getting the property registered fraudulently before the Registrar Office either in their name or in the name of other persons.

"On the basis of these forged documents, they availed loans multiple times on same property from many banks. Using the same modus operandi, they succeeded in availing loan from the complainant bank. "After some time they stopped paying interest and duped them of Rs 6 crore. During investigation, it was found that the accused not only multi-mortgaged the properties but also availed loan on a property which was already acquired by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation," he said. So far, it has emerged that the accused have duped at least five banks for more than Rs 20 crores, he added. The officer said the accused formed firms and created alibi for taking loans. Thereafter, they created multiple sets of documents of the same properties and on the basis of this, they availed loan from various banks. They created multiple identities by changing their names and parentage, he added.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man shot dead in Bikaner, his bag carrying cash snatched

Unidentified masked men shot dead a trader in Rajasthans Bikaner district and fled away with his bag stashed with cash, police said Saturday.&#160; The incident happened late Friday night when incense stick manufacturer Giriraj Agarwal, 40,...

UK’s famous Diwali celebrations in Leicester go virtual amid lockdown

They are referred to as the biggest Diwali celebrations outside of India but this year the city of Leicester in the UK will be marking the festival of lights virtually, in keeping with the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Leicester City Coun...

Cong objects to Rupani's voice message about virus, writes to ECI

The Congress has complained to the Election Commission of India alleging that a caller tune message by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani about precautions to avoid coronavirus is a breach of the Model Code of Conduct. The state would be h...

Hyderabad traffic police provide green channel for transporting live organ

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Friday provided a Green Channel to an ambulance for transporting a live organ. The organ was transported from Global Hospital, Lakadi ka Pul to KIMS Hospital, a 6 km distance, in less than five minutes.Speaki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020