Irish PM confident on Brexit, believes British PM wants deal

Irish PM confident on Brexit, believes British PM wants dealReuters | Dublin | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:55 IST
Ireland's prime minister said on Saturday he thinks Britain and the European Union will strike a post-Brexit trade deal and that the resumption of talks this week is a good sign despite the challenges that remain. Both sides have said they made good progress in the latest talks on a last-minute trade deal that would stave off a tumultuous finale to the five-year-old Brexit crisis, but fish is still the biggest sticking point.
"My gut instinct is that the (British) prime minister does want a deal," Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin told an online conference.
- READ MORE ON:
- European
- Micheal Martin
- British
- Irish
ALSO READ
European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Pandora, Novo Nordisk
European stocks rise on solid retail earnings, commodity jump
European stocks rack up second week of gains, Pandora leaps
As coronavirus surges, Europeans ask: 'where can I get a drink?'
Pak govt action against opposition leaders result of 'deep rot' that set in since Imran Khan assumed office: European think tank