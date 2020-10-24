Scoreboard

ScoreboardPTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:28 IST
Delhi Capitals Innings: Ajinkya Rahane lbw b Cummins 0 Shikhar Dhawan b Cummins 6 Shreyas Iyer c Nagarkoti b Varun 47 Rishabh Pant c Shubman Gill b Varun 27 Shimron Hetmyer c Tripathi b Varun 10 Marcus Stoinis c Tripathi b Varun 6 Axar Patel b Varun 9 Kagiso Rabada c Tripathi b Cummins 9 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 14 Tushar Deshpande c Morgan b Ferguson 1 Anrich Nortje not out 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-3) 6 Total: (for 9 wicckets in 20 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-13, 3-76, 4-95, 5-95, 6-110, 7-112, 8-132, 9-135 Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-17-3, M Prasidh Krishna 2-0-19-0, Kamlesh Nagarkoti2-0-11-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-30-1, Sunil Narine 4-0-37-0, CV Varun 4-0-20-5.
