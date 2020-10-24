Left Menu
Palghar lynching case: 38 held, remanded in judicial custody

The total number of accused in judicial custody is now 70, they added. On April 16, two seers and their driver, who were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car, were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar's Gadchinchlale village on suspicion that they were child-lifters..

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 24-10-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 19:50 IST
Thirty-eight people were arrested by Maharashtra police on Saturday in connection with April's Palghar lynching case in which two sadhus and their driver were killed by a mob, a case that had hit national headlines and led to a political slugfest. They were sent to judicial custody by a Dahanu court till November 4, officials said.

Earlier, on October 21, a total of 24 people were held followed by eight the next day, they said. The total number of accused in judicial custody is now 70, they added.

