Left Menu
Development News Edition

Decomposed body of man who went missing last month found hanging in room

The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a room situated on the roof of a bank, nearly a month after he went missing from his house in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Saturday. When he entered the room, he saw a man's body hanging from the ceiling, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:14 IST
Decomposed body of man who went missing last month found hanging in room

The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of a room situated on the roof of a bank, nearly a month after he went missing from his house in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Saturday. Sahil Kumar worked at a garment shop in Jaipur and lived with his parents in the same vicinity of Badarpur from where his body was recovered, they said. The man had gone missing on September 28 but despite all efforts, he could not be traced. He left his phone, wallet and other belongings at his house, police said.

On Wednesday, one of the bank staff was asked to check the satellite TV system in a room situated on the roof of the bank. When he entered the room, he saw a man's body hanging from the ceiling, they said. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said, "On Wednesday, we got a call from SBI bank manager that a body was found hanging on their rooftop. "Our team reached the spot and found the body in a highly decomposed condition. The body was approximately 25-30 days old. Later, he was identified. We found that he lives nearby and works at a garment store."  No foul play has been suspected and after post-mortem in AIIMS hospital, the body was handed over to the family, the officer said.

As per the post-mortem report, it appears to be a case of suicide, police said. During enquiry, his family told the police that Sahil liked a girl but both were not happy with the relationship. They suspect that this could be a reason behind his taking the extreme step. They, however, did not suspect anyone's involvement in the incident, another police officer said. Police suspect that Kumar jumped to the rooftop of the bank from the terrace of the adjoining building and ended his life by hanging from the ceiling of the room. There were no apparent injuries on his body. His body was found after weeks because the employees do not usually go to the room.

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020