MP bypolls: 18 pc candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, says report

Among the major parties, 14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the Congress, 12 (43 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the poll rights group said. Eight (29 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BSP, four (29 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from the SP and 16 (nine per cent) out of 178 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 13:29 IST
Out of 355 candidates contesting in Madhya Pradesh bypolls, 63 (18 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Eleven per cent or 39 candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the report said.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment. Among the major parties, 14 (50 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the Congress, 12 (43 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the poll rights group said.

Eight (29 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BSP, four (29 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from the SP and 16 (nine per cent) out of 178 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said. Among the major parties, six (21 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the Congress, eight (29 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, the ADR said.

Three (11 per cent) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BSP, four (29 per cent) out of 14 candidates analysed from the SP and 13 (seven per cent) out of 178 independent candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, it said. While one candidate has declared case related to murder (IPC Section-302) against himself and seven candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves, the ADR said.

Ten (36 per cent) out of 28 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, the report said. "The directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in selection of candidates as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 18 per cent candidates with criminal cases. All major parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh by- elections have given tickets to 25  per cent to 50 per cent candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves," it said.

The Supreme Court in in February had asked political parties to give reasons for selecting candidates with criminal background and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates. The details of the financial background of the candidates was also given in the report.

"Out of the 355 candidates, 80 or 23 per cent are crorepatis. Among the major parties 23 or 82 per cent out of 28 candidates analysed from BJP, 22 or 79 per cent out of 28 candidates analysed from Congress, 13 or 46 per cent out of 28 candidates analysed from BSP, 2 or 14 per cent out of 14 candidates analysed from SP and 14 or 8 per cent out of 178 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore," it said. By-elections are being held to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. Most of these 28 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

