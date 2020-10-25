UP: Two youth held for killing their grandfather over property tussle

Two cousins were arrested for allegedly strangling to death their 70-year-old grandfather over a property dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday. The accused Anis Beg and Yusuf Beg were arrested on Saturday for the death of Nazir Beg (70), whose body was found nearly three weeks ago in an agricultural field in Bhalwa village under Jansath police station area, SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.

Police had registered a case against unidentified persons and a post-mortem was done on the body. During investigation, it came to light that the two grandsons were involved in their grandfather's murder case and police arrested them for questioning.

The accused have confessed that Nazir Beg was murdered after he had refused to share his land with them in a will. During interrogation, they said that the senior citizen had written a will in favour of Anis and his mother because Nazir was living with them.

After the will was formalised, the beneficiaries started harassing the elderly man for only parting with a part of the property. Nazir warned them that he will revoke his will if this continued. Angered over this, Anis with the help of a cousin brother Yusuf murdered Nazir.