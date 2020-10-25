Israeli cabinet approves Bahrain accord, parliament vote pending

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on Sunday approved Israel's normalisation accord with Bahrain, which now awaits parliamentary ratification, a cabinet statement said.

The accord, signed at a White House ceremony on Sept. 15 where the United Arab Emirates also established formal ties with Israel, was unanimously approved by the Netanyahu's cabinet, minister Tzachi Hanegbi told Army Radio. Bahrain's cabinet approved the accord on Oct. 19.

An Israeli parliamentary spokesman said a date had yet to be set for a plenum vote on the accord with Bahrain. Israel and the UAE ratified their bilateral accord earlier this month. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Catherine Evans and Raissa Kasolowsky)