Puducherry reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

As many as 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry taking the total cases in Union Territory to 34,193, said UT Health and Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the UT Health and Welfare Department, two people died due to coronavirus infection taking the death toll to 588.

Meanwhile, 187 people have been discharged. The UT has recorded 29,801 recoveries while there are 3,804 active cases of the viral disease. (ANI)