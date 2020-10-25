Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between India, China likely this week

India and China are likely to hold the eighth round of Corps Commander talks this week for disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:23 IST
Eighth round of Corps Commander level talks between India, China likely this week
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India and China are likely to hold the eighth round of Corps Commander talks this week for disengagement and de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. "The eighth round of talks are likely to be held this week for which the dates are being worked out between the two sides," government sources told ANI.

This round of talks is likely to be crucial as the two sides have started discussing disengagement and de-escalation from all friction points in Eastern Ladakh including Northern and Southern bank of Pangong lake along with the other points from where complete disengagement was yet to be done. In the eighth-round of talks, the Indian side is likely to be headed by the new 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon who recently took over from Lt Gen Harinder Singh.Singh has now been transferred to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) where he would be in charge of training the future generations of Army officers.

After being in a standoff for more than four months, India preempted the Chinese and occupied dominating heights in both the southern and northern bank of Pangong lake. The move was opposed by the Chinese even though the Indian Army was within its own side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The development had seen the Chinese side fire in air at locations where the Indian side occupied higher positions on strategic heights like the Rezang La, Rechen La and many other hill features. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy going back to games with no fans due to virus cases

Italy is shutting its stadiums to fans again. A new government decree that will go into effect on Monday for at least a month eliminates the current rule allowing up to 1,000 spectators at stadiums for soccer games and other sports.The move...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government; says that party should pay more attention to country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to topple his 11-month-old government says that party should pay more attention to country....

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first against Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bat first against Rajasthan Royals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. MI are at the top of the table with 14 points and have won their last fixture comfortably against Chennai Super Kings b...

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nightime curfews and banning travel between regions in certain cases. We are living in an ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020