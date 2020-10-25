2 teens drown in canal in east Delhi

Two teenagers drowned in a canal when they were playing near it in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified Amit (15) and Harsh (15), both residents of New Ashok Nagar, they said, adding that their bodies were recovered from the canal on Friday and sent them for autopsy. Police said Harsh's slipper fell into the canal and while trying to take them out, he lost his balance, fell into the canal and drowned. When Amit tried to rescue him, he too fell and drowned, the officer said. Their friends who were playing nearby later told the police that they got scared and did not tell anyone about the incident. Police said the incident took place on Thursday evening. According to police, the two boys were playing near the canal while their friends were also playing nearby. Their friends returned home in the evening but when both the boys did not come, their family members lodged a missing report at the New Ashok Nagar police station, a senior officer said. Police asked their friends who told them that the slipper of Harsh fell into the canal but while trying to take it out, he lost balance and fell inside. When Amit tried to rescue him, he too fell inside and drowned, the officer said.