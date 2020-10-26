Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays contempt proceedings in Uttarakhand HC against ex-CMs, Chief Secretary

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt proceedings pending in the Uttarakhand High Court against former Chief Ministers and Chief Secretary who have not yet started paying rent for the accommodations allotted to them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:08 IST
SC stays contempt proceedings in Uttarakhand HC against ex-CMs, Chief Secretary
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the contempt proceedings pending in the Uttarakhand High Court against former Chief Ministers and Chief Secretary who have not yet started paying rent for the accommodations allotted to them. A bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman issues notice to the Uttarakhand government on a plea filed by Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and tagged the matter with other similar petitions pending before it.

Nishank had moved the apex court against an order of the Uttarakhand High Court asking former Chief Ministers to pay market rent for the bungalows allotted to them. Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court had issued show-cause notices to former Chief Ministers and the state Chief Secretary while hearing a contempt petition over non-compliance of the order on dues for facilities used by the former Chief Ministers for years.

The five Chief Ministers who faced the burden of market rent were late ND Tiwari, BS Koshiyari, BC Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna. The Uttarakhand High Court had quashed legislation, passed by the state government, which permitted the former Chief Ministers to pay appropriate rent instead of market rent for the bungalow allotted to them. The appropriate rent was 25 per cent more than the standard rent.

However, after the Supreme Court's 2016 order asking former Chief Ministers to vacate official accommodations, the state had got the bungalows vacated, but, arrears remained unpaid. The High Court, after finding that the government was delaying recoveries of market rent, had initiated contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary and former Chief Ministers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England cancels soccer friendly against Germany

England has canceled its womens friendly match against Germany on Tuesday after a member of its backroom staff tested positive for the coronavirusThe Football Association says it has made the decision in light of current protocols in German...

Delhi Capitals eye playoff berth in clash against SRH

Delhi Capitals would look to complete the unfinished business and seal their place in the playoffs when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Two back-to-back defeats against Kolkata Knig...

Three civilians wounded in Kabul magnetic mine blast

At least three civilians have been wounded in a magnetic mine blast in the Afghanistan Capital, confirmed the Kabul Police. According to Tolo News quoting a statement from the Police, the blast took place at 7.35 am local time in the Haji N...

Florida police chief piloting plane killed in crash

A Florida police chief died Sunday morning when the plane he was piloting crashed into an open field, authorities said. Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn confirmed the death of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham, news outlets reported.Marion County Fire R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020