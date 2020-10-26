Left Menu
Development News Edition

Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and not any individual through his gesture.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:43 IST
Showered flowers on party worker, not individual who supported firing accused: UP state unit chief

BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, who showered petals on a party MLA who was issued notice for supporting the main accused in the Durjanpur village firing incident, Monday said he had acknowledged party workers in general and not any individual through his gesture. "I was not showering flowers on an individual but on party workers during a program in Ballia on Saturday," he clarified two days after being caught on camera while showering petals on the party's Bairia MLA Surendra Singh.

He said Surendra Singh has been served notice and has been asked to give his reply after which an impartial inquiry would be conducted. Swatantra Dev Singh also said the inquiry into the Durjanpur incident is being done by police in an impartial manner and there is no pressure from the government or the party.

On Saturday, Swatantra Dev Singh was caught on camera while showering flowers on Surendra Singh merely days after serving him a notice for his statements supporting the main accused in the firing incident at Durjanpur village. The video which went viral was recorded when Swatantra Dev Singh had participated in a 'bhumi pujan' program of a Krishna temple at Kathauda village in Sikanderpur area. In the footage, both the leaders are seen sitting next to each other.

The state BJP chief is seen showering petals on Surendra Singh, who acknowledges the gesture with folded hands. Earlier last week, the state unit of the party had issued a show-cause notice to Surendra Singh for issuing statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader who allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man in Ballia's Durjanpur village following a quarrel over the allotment of ration shops on October 15.

The legislator was given a week's time to respond to the notice. The Bairia MLA had defended the accused, saying the latter opened fire in self-defense as it was a do-or-die situation for him. He had also accused the administration of bias and demanded that action be taken against the other side.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, the family of the deceased Jay Prakash Pal said it appears the BJP leadership is merely doing lip service in the name of action against Surendra Singh who openly defended the main accused. "My brother was killed in front of senior officials and the Bairia MLA has been openly defending him. Our family hoped that BJP leadership would take action against Surendra Singh but now it seems they are only pretending to act against him," the victim's brother Suraj Pal said.

Swatantra Dev Singh, however, said the MLA has been served notice and whosoever is found guilty would be punished. The Bairia MLA, reacting to Saturday's incident, said he had gone to attend the program of the state unit president out of courtesy and to welcome him.

BJP's district unit secretary Arun Singh Bantu, who was present at the program, said, "The state unit president keeps encouraging the workers with flower garlands or showering flowers everywhere".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canon announces expansion of PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range

Canon Europe Canon-Europe.com today announces the expansion of its popular PIXMA G-Series MegaTank range with the addition of five entry-level refillable ink tank printers, designed for small businesses, homeworking and students. Key featur...

Multani case: Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini appears before SIT

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini on Monday appeared before the Punjab police SIT in connection with the 1991 Balwant Singh Multani disappearance case. Saini was summoned to join the investigation at the Mataur police station in Mohali. ...

The more Congress hates PM, the more people support Modi: Nadda

Hitting out at the Congress for its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday said the more the opposition party and its leaders lie and hate Modi, the more people will support him. In a series of tweets, Nadda...

Low-key Bijoya Dashami celebrations in Bengal

The five-day Durga Puja festivities in Bengal came to an end on Monday, albeit colourful processions, which usually mark the occasion, were largely missing from the city streets, as the idol immersion ceremony was observed by just a handful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020