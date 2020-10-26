Left Menu
Mumbai: 2 held for cricket betting

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:23 IST
Mumbai: 2 held for cricket betting

Two people were arrested fromMalad for allegedly accepting and placing cricket bets online,a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday

Mayur Shantilal Chheda (36) and Jatin Shah (42) werearrested by Crime Branch Unit X on Saturday and mobile phones,fake SIM cards, cash etc were seized, he said

They have been remanded in police custody till October28, the official said.

