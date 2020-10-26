Mumbai: 2 held for cricket betting

Mumbai: 2 held for cricket bettingPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:23 IST
Two people were arrested fromMalad for allegedly accepting and placing cricket bets online,a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Monday
Mayur Shantilal Chheda (36) and Jatin Shah (42) werearrested by Crime Branch Unit X on Saturday and mobile phones,fake SIM cards, cash etc were seized, he said
They have been remanded in police custody till October28, the official said.
