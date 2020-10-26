MP: Coronavirus positive dacoit held after fleeing a month ago

MP: Coronavirus positive dacoit held after fleeing a month agoPTI | Jhabua | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:50 IST
A coronavirus positive dacoitwho escaped from jail while undergoing treatment for theinfection was caught with drugs and a pistol from Kalyanpuraarea of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday
Deepa Machar (27), with over 30 cases against his nameand carrying a reward of Rs 30,000, had escaped on September27, an official said
"We nabbed him on Sunday riding a motorcycle without anumber plate on Kalyanpura-Jhabua road. We seized a 12 borecountry-made pistol, 60.4 kilograms of poppy husk worth Rs1.20 lakh and the two-wheeler," said Superintendent of PoliceAshutosh Gupta.
