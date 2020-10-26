6 arrested for Jalna bank robbery, Rs 4.62 lakh recovered

Six people accused of robbing a bank in Watur in Jalna were arrested on Monday and loot worth Rs 4.56 lakh was recovered, police said. The accused had damaged the CCTV network of the bank and stolen Rs 6.62 lakh after making a hole in the wall and carting away the cash safe, Crime Branch official Rajendra Singh Gour said.

He identified the arrested accused as Abhishek Kulkarni, Sagar Dukre, Vinod Tambekar, Anand Wankhede, Zunil Zine and Krishna Gajmal. "Dukre was the first to be arrested and he gave the names of his five accomplices. We have also seized a car, an MUV and two motorcycles used in the crime. The safe has been recovered from a well," Gour said.