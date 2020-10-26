PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Left Menu
This will be Modi's first visit to his home state since the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat in March-end. During his trip, Modi would also pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadiya in Narmada district on the occasion of birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of independent India on October 31, said the official.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday. This will be Modi's first visit to his home state since the coronavirus outbreak in Gujarat in March-end.

During his trip, Modi would also pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the 'Statue of Unity' near Kevadiya in Narmada district on the occasion of birth anniversary of the first Home Minister of independent India on October 31, said the official. As per a tentative schedule shared by the authorities, Modi would arrive at Kevadiya on the afternoon of October 30.

He would first inaugurate the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari, developed near the 182-metre tall 'Statue of Unity' which is dedicated to the "Iron Man" of India. The zoo houses wild animals and birds brought from all over the world.

Later, the PM would inaugurate a boat service which would operate in the Narmada river between the statue and Shreshth Bharat Bhavan, around 4km away, according to the tentative schedule. The PM is expected to take a ride in the boat after inauguration of the service, the official said.

Modi would then inaugurate Ekta Mall near the statue where tourists can buy handicraft items brought from all over the country, he said. Other new attractions which will be inaugurated include Children Nutrition Park and Unity Glow Garden.

Around 30 lakh LED lights have been used to illuminate the garden during the night for tourists. In the night, Modi would inaugurate the illuminated Cactus Garden and Ekta Nursery, from where tourists can purchase plants.

The official said Modi will stay overnight at Kevadiya. On the morning of October 31, Modi would first visit the 'Statue of Unity' to pay floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, he said.

On the occasion, a parade, named Ekta Diwas Parade, by Central Armed Police Forces and the Gujarat police will also be organised in Modi's presence, the official said. After speaking from the parade ground near the statue, Modi would interact with civil service probationers, also called Officer Trainees (OTs), through video conferencing.

These trainee IAS officers would join the PM from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie (Uttarakhand). "The Academy is gearing up for Aarmabh 2020 in which a galaxy ofthought leaders are sharing their views on India @ 100, culminating in the PM's interaction with OTs from the Statue of Unity on 31st October, the birthday of Sardar Patel, the Patron Saint of Indian civil services," tweeted Academy Director, Sanjeev Chopra.

Later in the afternoon, the PM would launch the famed seaplane service connecting Kevadiya and Ahmedabad. A water aerodrome having a floating platform has been built in a lake near the Sardar Sarovar Dam, said the official. The PM would board a seaplane from the lake and reach at the Sabarmati Riverfront before winding up his visit and leaving for New Delhi, said the official.

