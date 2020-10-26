Left Menu
Siddaramaiah demands special assembly session to discuss consequences of floods in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah demanded convening of special assembly session in the state to discuss the consequences of the floods due to heavy rains in the state on Monday.

ANI | Kalaburagi (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:33 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on visit to flood-affected villages in Kalaburagi district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah demanded convening of special assembly session in the state to discuss the consequences of the floods due to heavy rains in the state on Monday. Siddaramaiah also visited the flood-affected villages in Kalaburagi district today and interacted with farmers and villagers there.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also conducted an aerial survey of all 4-5 flood-affected states and has informed the Centre about the situation on Thursday. "Along with ministers Basavaraj Bommai, R Ashoka and Prabhu Chauhan, I conducted an aerial survey of all 4-5 districts affected due to flood. I have informed the Centre about the situation and we will ask for more relief funds," Yediyurappa told media reporters.

He said that the state has already given Rs 10,000 each to each affected family. "We have already given Rs 10,000 to each affected family," he added. Notably, Karnataka has been receiving very heavy rainfall for the past couple of weeks, leading to a surge in levels of water bodies and a situation of floods in some parts of the state. (ANI)

