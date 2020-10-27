Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blast at Pakistani religious school kills seven, wounds more than 80

Some of the attacks have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. Tariq Burki, director the city's Lady Reading Hospital, said earlier that four of the seven dead were children but later said four children were wounded and all the dead were adults.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:22 IST
Blast at Pakistani religious school kills seven, wounds more than 80
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people and wounded more than 80, police and hospital officials said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bomb in the northwestern city, near the border with Afghanistan, which has long been plagued by Islamist violence.

"Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag," said a police officer who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to media. Peshawar police chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur told Reuters the bomb contained up to 6 kg (13 lb) of explosives.

Though militant violence in the city, and in Pakistan in general, has fallen over recent years, there has been an increase in attacks on the security forces this year in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is capital. Some of the attacks have been claimed by the Pakistani Taliban.

Tariq Burki, director the city's Lady Reading Hospital, said earlier that four of the seven dead were children but later said four children were wounded and all the dead were adults. Five of the 83 wounded were in critical condition, he said.

The madrassa is largely for adult students and many were studying when the blast happened, said city resident Abdul Rahim, whose said his 27-year old cousin was among the wounded. "He told us they were attending a class when the blast took place," Rahim said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Oscar Isaac in talks to star in Disney Plus series 'Moon Knight'

Oscar Isaac is in negotiations to star in the Marvel Studios series Moon Knight at Disney Plus. According to Variety, the actor will play the lead as Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes t...

Nitish using unpleasant words as he can sense his imminent loss in polls, says Surjewala

By Sahil Pandey Reacting to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars nine children jibe at RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the former is resorting to such unpleasant language because he has r...

Delhi BJP leaders participate in coronavirus awareness campaign

Delhi BJP leaders, including party president&#160;Adesh Gupta, on Tuesday participated in a coronavirus awareness campaign at prominent road intersections in the city and appealed to people to follow safety measures. Gupta along with othe...

How Bitcoin Scammers Target Men and Use Their Secrets Against Them

Did you and your ex break up Or have you been watching objectionable content and had secrets that nobody should ever know You could probably be afraid that someone may use your dark side as a threat against you. Not even a hard soul can wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020