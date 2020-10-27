Chinar Corps pays tributes to fallen soldiers in Srinagar on 74th Infantry Day

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar here to honor the supreme sacrifice of the gallant soldiers in fighting the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The celebration began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Lieutenant General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps. Officers of all ranks paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment here.

"I want to congratulate the personnel of the Infantry deployed at high altitudes and hinterlands on this day. The Infantry goes where no other power can. I pray for the well-being of our soldiers," Lt Gen Raju told ANI here. The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.

Speaking about the situation in the Kashmir valley, Lt Gen BS Raju said, "The situation in the valley is better now. People should take advantage of this. Children should focus on their education and youngsters should look at ways to productively engage themselves. There are also many opportunities to engage in entrepreneurial activities here." (ANI)