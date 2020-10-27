Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said. The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:34 IST
Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra was returning home from a cafe.

The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said. This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said.

The actress was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said. "We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

The actress told the police that she knew the accused since last one year and he wanted to marry her, but she rejected the proposal, another official said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lasa Supergenerics Reports Revenue of ₹ 109 Crores in H1 FY21 higher by 38% YoY

Profit After Tax in Q2 FY21 grew by 31 on a QoQ basis to 7 Crores MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lasa Supergenerics Limited Lasa, Indias leading API manufacturer, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September...

My Hero Academia Season 5 to focus on Endeavor’s complicated relationship with his family

The anime aficionados are ardently waiting to know when My Hero Academia Season 5 will be out. The confirmation on its future making was disclosed by Weekly Shnen Jump on April 2. Read further to get more updates on this imminent series.My ...

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for t...

COVID's cognitive costs? Some patients' brains may age 10 years

People recovering from COVID-19 may suffer significant brain function impacts, with the worst cases of the infection linked to mental decline equivalent to the brain ageing by 10 years, researchers warned on Tuesday. A non-peer-reviewed stu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020