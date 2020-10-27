Two booked for recording proceedings at police station in Pune

An offence was registered under the Official Secrets Act against two persons, for allegedly recording a conversation at a police station in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday. According to the police, Kailas Chavan and Tushar Chavan had gone to Dehu Road police station, where the former had been summoned on Monday to complete some formalities in connection with a case registered against him.

"During the proceedings, the other suspect allegedly recorded the conversation on his phone, and was caught by a personnel while doing so," said an official from the Dehu Road police station. On checking the phone, it was found that the suspect had wrongfully audio recorded the proceedings, he said.

The duo was booked under sections 3 (penalties for spying) and 7 (interfering with officers of the police or members of the Armed Forces of the Union) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far.