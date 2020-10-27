Left Menu
Timely reimbursement of GST from January 1: J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced that from January 1 next year Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be reimbursed timely and automatically without delays.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 19:51 IST
Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir at a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced that from January 1 next year Goods and Services Tax (GST) will be reimbursed timely and automatically without delays. In a press conference held in Srinagar, the LG also assured that 100 per cent Direct Bank Transfer (DBT) for all the individual beneficiary schemes shall be achieved within the next two months.

"From January 1, GST shall be reimbursed timely and automatically, without delays; hundred per cent DBT in all individual beneficiary schemes will be achieved within two months," according to the Office of LG, J-K. The LG said that the government was strengthening the grassroots democratic set up as a three-tier Panchayati Raj System is being implemented for the first time in J-K.

"The three-tier Panchayati Raj System is being implemented for the first time in J-K. 24,000 posts have been identified for recruitment; YES J&K-a Youth Empowerment programme is coming up for Youth Engagement and Employment," Office of LG informed further. Manoj Sinha had chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the modalities for the better implementation of the upcoming Youth Empowerment programme envisioned by the Union Territory for Youth Engagement and Employment.

"We will continue to march ahead. We will spare no efforts to ensure that the Government of J-K meets the expectations of the people. We stand committed to fast-tracking development in the Union Territory as per the dreams of our Hon'ble Prime Minister," the Office of LG said quoting Sinha. (ANI)

