Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found - police

Eiffel Tower area evacuated briefly after bag filled with ammunition found - policeReuters | Paris | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:51 IST
The Paris Champ de Mars park around the Eiffel Tower was evacuated briefly following the discovery of a bag filled with ammunition, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.
He added that the evacuation of the park was over now.
Earlier, police said the area around the Arc de Triomphe had been evacuated following a bomb threat. Police are continuing the search there.