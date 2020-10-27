Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC quashes FIR against scribe over social media post against CM, directs CBI probe into charges

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR against a journalist for a social media post alleging that a man from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the latter's benefit and directed that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the matter.

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:57 IST
HC quashes FIR against scribe over social media post against CM, directs CBI probe into charges

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR against a journalist for a social media post alleging that a man from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the latter's benefit and directed that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the matter.  Issuing the order, Justice Ravindra Maithani also said all documents related to the case be submitted before the court. Umesh Sharma, a journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him for a social media post, in which he had claimed that one Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat.  Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations.

Harendra Singh Rawat had filed a case on July 31 at a police station in Dehradun against Sharma, accusing him of blackmailing. He claimed that the allegations were false and baseless and Sharma had forged the bank statements.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal pleaded on behalf of Sharma. After hearing the parties, Justice Maithani quashed the FIR against Sharma and issued directions for a CBI probe into the whole matter.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR

There is some evidence which shows that children who were earlier thought to be protected against coronavirus infection can be spreaders, rather than super-spreaders, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Speaking on the co...

Signing of BECA a significant achievement: Rajnath; India, US resolve to expand defence cooperation

As India and the US inked the landmark Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, the two countries on Tuesday resolved to further expand bilateral defence collaboration in a range of areas including co-development of military platforms...

US says it stands with India in efforts to defend its sovereignty; Two countries Ink key defence pact BECA

In the midst of Chinas military belligerence in eastern Ladakh, the US on Tuesday said it stands firmly with India to confront threats to its sovereignty as the two countries vowed to ramp up their overall security ties, and inked the strat...

Biden thrusts into Trump country for Georgia rally in campaign's final week

Just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are criss-crossing the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning, with Biden making a thrust into traditional Republican territory in a show o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020