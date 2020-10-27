HC quashes FIR against scribe over social media post against CM, directs CBI probe into charges

The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR against a journalist for a social media post alleging that a man from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of a couple related to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat for the latter's benefit and directed that a CBI inquiry be conducted into the matter. Issuing the order, Justice Ravindra Maithani also said all documents related to the case be submitted before the court. Umesh Sharma, a journalist, had filed a petition in the court, seeking quashing of an FIR lodged against him for a social media post, in which he had claimed that one Amritesh Chauhan from Jharkhand deposited money after demonetisation into the bank account of Harendra Singh Rawat and his wife Savita Rawat for the personal benefit of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat. Bank statements were also attached with the post in support of the allegations.

Harendra Singh Rawat had filed a case on July 31 at a police station in Dehradun against Sharma, accusing him of blackmailing. He claimed that the allegations were false and baseless and Sharma had forged the bank statements.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kapil Sibal pleaded on behalf of Sharma. After hearing the parties, Justice Maithani quashed the FIR against Sharma and issued directions for a CBI probe into the whole matter.