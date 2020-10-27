Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 held for stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakh in Pune

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST
4 held for stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakh in Pune

Amid soaring prices, four peoplewere arrested for allegedly stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakhin Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said onTuesday

The theft of 56 bags of the kitchen staple took placein Dingore village and the arrests were made on the basis ofCCTV camera footage and leads, a Junnar police stationofficial said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Arc de Triomphe bomb alert in Paris lifted - police

The areas around the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower in central Paris have been reopened after briefly being evacuated on Tuesday for security alerts, police told Reuters.The Arc de Triomphe area and surrounding subway stations had been ev...

Encounter breaks out between security forces and militants in J-K's Budgam

An encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Moachwah in Chadoora area of Budgam district following i...

Stop sowing discord between China, regional countries: Beijing on Pompeo’s visit to India

China on Tuesday urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stop sowing discord between Beijing and countries in the region, undermining the regional peace and stability, amidst his visit to India for a high-level dialogue aimed at further ...

Some evidence shows children could be COVID spreaders: ICMR

There is some evidence which shows that children who were earlier thought to be protected against coronavirus infection can be spreaders, rather than super-spreaders, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday. Speaking on the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020