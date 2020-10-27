4 held for stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakh in Pune

4 held for stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakh in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 22:48 IST
Amid soaring prices, four peoplewere arrested for allegedly stealing onions worth Rs 2.30 lakhin Junnar in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said onTuesday
The theft of 56 bags of the kitchen staple took placein Dingore village and the arrests were made on the basis ofCCTV camera footage and leads, a Junnar police stationofficial said.
