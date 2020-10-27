Woman ends life in Noida, two suicides in Gr Noida

Left Menu
A 48-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for a mental health issue, died in Gijhor village of Noida after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her building, a police spokesperson said. "The woman lived with her family in a rented accommodation and hailed from Kannauj district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:55 IST
A woman ended her life in Noida on Tuesday, while bodies of two men were found inside their houses in Greater Noida in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. A 48-year-old woman, undergoing treatment for a mental health issue, died in Gijhor village of Noida after she allegedly jumped off the third floor of her building, a police spokesperson said.

"The woman lived with her family in a rented accommodation and hailed from Kannauj district. According to her family, she was undergoing treatment for some mental health issue in Kanpur," the spokesperson said. In Greater Noida's Dadri, a 53-year-old man died after he allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside his home, the police official said.

The man lived in Sector Xu-II, under Dadri police station limits, and the cause behind him taking the extreme step were yet to be known, the official said. In the third incident, the body of a 28-year-old man was found inside his resident in Surajpur area, according to the police.

"He had a dispute with his wife. Several liquor bottles were found inside the house which was bolted from inside. The door of the house had to be broken down by police. The body appeared to be four to five days old," Deputy Commissioner, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. Forensic teams have collected samples at the site, the DCP added.

The bodies in all three cases have been sent for post-mortem and further proceedings were being carried out at the local police stations..

