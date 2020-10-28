Maha: Removed for Whatsapp groups, 2 assault senior citizen

Two people have been charged withattempt to murder for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen inNagpur after accusing him of getting them removed from twoWhatsapp groups, police said on Tuesday

Chandmani Yadav (50) and Chhatrapati Yadav (49) hitSunil Abhichandani (64) in his home near Meshram Chowk inSadar with a steel sieve and a plastic chair on October 23, anofficial said

Sadar police have registered a case under section 307(attempt to murder) against the Yadav duo, he added.