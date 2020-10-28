Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles police get approval to record, store protest footage- LA Times

Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday got approval to begin recording and storing aerial footage of protests and other large gatherings from its helicopters, the LA Times newspaper reported late on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:26 IST
Los Angeles police get approval to record, store protest footage- LA Times

Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday got approval to begin recording and storing aerial footage of protests and other large gatherings from its helicopters, the LA Times newspaper reported late on Tuesday. Police said the new capability will expand its "operational readiness" while protesters and activists described the step as unconstitutional government surveillance, said the newspaper.

"This is the height of state repression and surveillance," Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles was quoted as saying by the newspaper. The approval came through a unanimous Police Commission vote to accept a donation of $2,150 worth of recording equipment from the Los Angeles Police Foundation, according to the report.

Los Angeles Police Foundation is a private philanthropic entity that has long bankrolled equipment desired by the LAPD but not budgeted for or prioritized by the city. The LAPD did not respond to a request for comment late on Tuesday.

The development comes amid months of protests across different parts of the country after the May death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The protests, which have sometimes turned violent, have demanded racial equality and an end to police brutality.

At present, 10 LAPD helicopters are equipped with technology that allows for video to be transmitted to commanders on the ground but those feeds cannot be recorded or stored. The new equipment will allow the footage to be preserved. It includes two recorders, two mobile hard drives and two video encoders, according to the report.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shraddha Kapoor set to essay shapeshift 'naagin' in trilogy

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor is set to essay the role of a shapeshift naagin for the first time for a trilogy titled Nagin to be helmed by Vishal Furia. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on Twitter on Wed...

Bihar Polls: Balgudar villagers in Lakhisarai district boycott elections

Voters of Balgudar village in Lakhisarai district boycotted elections in protest against the construction of a museum on a playground. Booth number 115 wore a deserted look as the villagers decided not to cast their vote.The villagers are n...

India changes controversial land laws in disputed Kashmir

India has amended a law in Jammu and Kashmir allowing Indian citizens to buy land in the disputed territory, said officials, sparking opposition criticism about a steady erosion of the rights of Kashmiri people.A notification issued on Tues...

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further notice: Sisodia

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020