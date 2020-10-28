Left Menu
Truth will soon come out in Kerala gold smuggling case, says IUML MP Kunhalikutty

The central investigation agencies are probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case and the truth will come out in the open, said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:14 IST
IUML MP PK Kunhalikutty speaking to reporters in Kochi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The central investigation agencies are probing the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case and the truth will come out in the open, said Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP PK Kunhalikutty on Wednesday. ''Whether it is the central investigation agencies or the state investigation agency, their probe is undergoing in the matter. No matter who you are, everything will come out in open. Whatever the truth is, will come out in the end," Kunhalikutty said when asked to comment about the custody of the former principal secretary of Kerala CMO M Sivasankar.

He said their party will continue to raise the gold smuggling issue until the truth comes out. "There are a lot of complications in this case. Let the truth come out, let the investigation take place," Kunhalikutty said. M Sivasankar was earlier today taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the smuggling of gold into the state through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

