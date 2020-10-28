Left Menu
C'garh: Minor killed, 12 hurt in road-rage incident; two held

According to the police, Romit Rathore (25), the son of a local woman Congress leader, and his friend Saurabh Kutare (26) were arrested on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in Malgaon village under City Kotwali police station area, when villagers were returning from a Dussehra celebration, said Sukhnandan Rathore, additional superintendent of police, Gariaband.

Two persons, one of them the son of a local Congress leader, have been arrested for allegedly driving a car into a group of villagers, killing a four-year- old boy and injuring 12 others, in Gariaband village of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Romit Rathore (25), the son of a local woman Congress leader, and his friend Saurabh Kutare (26) were arrested on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Malgaon village under City Kotwali police station area, when villagers were returning from a Dussehra celebration, said Sukhnandan Rathore, additional superintendent of police, Gariaband. Locals were walking in groups along the road after celebrating Dussehra on the outskirts of the village, when one of them accidently touched Rathore's car, the official said.

This infuriated the accused, who, along with his friends, entered into an argument with the villagers and drove away after warning them, he said. However, after going a few meters ahead, Rathore returned and drove his speeding car into the crowd, killing the boy and injuring 12 others, the official said.

The accused were apprehended from a forest near Nagabudha village and have been booked under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC based on the complaint of a villager, the ASP said. Four of the injured villagers have been shifted to Raipur for treatment in view of their critical condition.

Locals had staged a protest and blocked Raipur- Gariaband road for a few hours on Tuesday, demanding strict action against the accused and compensation for the victims. PTI TKP ARU ARU

