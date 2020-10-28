Israel says second round of sea border talks with Lebanon under way

Israel and Lebanon on Wednesday launched a second round of U.S.-mediated talks over their disputed sea border, an Israeli statement said.

Delegations from the long-time foes reconvened at a U.N. peacekeeper base to "assess the possibility of reaching an agreement on demarcating the maritime border ... in a manner enabling the cultivation of natural resources in the area," Israel's Energy Ministry said.

The two sides held their first round of talks on Oct. 14 and are expected to hold another round on Thursday, the statement said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)

