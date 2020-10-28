Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 176 developmental works worth Rs 51 cr in Lucknow

Solving the basic infrastructure problems is of utmost importance, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the 176 developmental works by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:36 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 176 developmental works worth Rs 51 cr in Lucknow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh taking part in the event on Wednesday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Solving the basic infrastructure problems is of utmost importance, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurating the 176 developmental works by Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Wednesday. "Rs 51 crores has been sanctioned for the 176 new developmental works which are beginning today. With these construction works Lucknow will be rid of inundation (during rains)," Singh said, taking part in the event through video conferencing.

"These basic infrastructure issues are of utmost importance, the size and scale of these projects might not be that huge but their importance cannot be ignored. When the basic infrastructure problems are solved, half the problems of the city come to an end," he added. The Defence Minister asserted that there are several big infrastructure projects underway in Lucknow, which is also his parliamentary constituency, and said that the work should benefit every section of the society. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel shares close with over 4 pc gain as company logs highest-ever quarterly revenue

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed with over 4 per cent gain on Wednesday after the company reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue on the back of a rise in data usage and higher realisations. The stock, which gained 12.65 per ...

Delhi govt adds 1,330 new seats to 9 courses at IP University

Delhis Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced the addition of over 1,300 new seats for nine courses at IP University from this year. Though corona continues to affect daily lives, theres good news for students who have ...

HC asks AAP govt to reconsider decision not to grant leave for study to 2 doctors

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to reconsider its decision not to grant study leave to two doctors to commence Diplomate of National Board DNB training on the ground that pandemic cases are expected to rise in the coming m...

Investors' wealth tumbles by Rs 1.56 lakh cr amid massive sell-off

Investors wealth plunged by Rs 1.56 lakh crore on Wednesday as markets witnessed a massive sell-off amid muted global sentiments. The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted 599.64 points or 1.48 per cent lower to end the day at 39,922.46 points.Duri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020