2 men arrested, two juveniles apprehended for damaging vehicles in outer Delhi

Two men have been arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly damaging vehicles in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, a video of which has surfaced on social media, police said on Wednesday. In the video, a group of people could be seen walking on the streets of Mangolpuri with sticks in their hands and damaging vehicles, including bikes.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night. It all started with a man allegedly making lewd comments about a woman who was visiting a shop on the area. The woman's brother accompanying her objected to it which led to an argument between them, a senior police officer said.

Later, in the evening, the man along with her friends went to the woman's house to look for her brother. When no one opened the door, and the group could not find her brother in the area, they went started damaging vehicles parked on the streets, the officer said. According to him, there were around 14 people, including seven juveniles, in the group which damaged four to five motorcycles and smashed glasses of six to seven cars.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said, "Based on a complaint by the woman, we have registered a case and arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident." Efforts were being made to nab others involved in the incident, he said..