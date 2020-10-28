Turkey summons French charge d'affaires over caricatures in Charlie Hebdo weekly
Turkish officials described it as a "disgusting effort". France and Turkey have been at loggerheads over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month.Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 28-10-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 22:57 IST
Turkey summoned the French charge d'affaires on Wednesday over caricatures published in Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine, a statement by Turkish foreign ministry said.
The cartoon on the cover of Charlie Hebdo showed Erdogan sitting in a white T-shirt and underpants, holding a canned drink along with a woman wearing an Islamic hijab. Turkish officials described it as a "disgusting effort".
France and Turkey have been at loggerheads over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, after a teacher who had shown pupils the cartoons in a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded in France this month. Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet as blasphemy.
